MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Powerball ticket sold at Publix in Miami Shores has turned one lucky player into a multi-millionaire.

Powerball announced Monday night that a single winner matched all five white balls and the red Powerball, clinching the jackpot estimated at $214 million.

The cash value of the grand prize stands at $100.1 million.

The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing were 7, 23, 24, 56, 60, with the Powerball number 25.

The Florida Lottery said that the winning quick-pick ticket was sold at the Publix store located at 9050 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami Shores.

The winner has a window of 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

The upcoming Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, with a grand prize of $20 million up for grabs.

