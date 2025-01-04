PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A family in Pinecrest is warning the public about a masked thief who, they said, was caught on camera stealing their valuables, then trying to steal their luxuty SUV.

A car crime was caught on camera on Thursday when a thief was seen stealing a designer backpack and then coming back for the parked car.

The thief, covered from head to toe, is seen jumping the fence of Andrew’s home and opening the door of his mother’s Mercedes-Benz G-Class that was parked in the home’s driveway.

Andrew said his mother had just gotten to his home when the theft occurred.

“My mother had just gotten here in her vehicle and had left the door open with the keys and her purse inside, because she came here to help out with our newborn girl,” he said. “They’re about six-and-a-half-foot fences. They jumped it right here, right in front of the front door area.”

With the SUV’s door unlocked, the masked thief easily got inside and took off with a black Louis Vuitton backpack that had Andrew’s mother’s wallet inside.

Andrew said the man threw the bag over the fence, hopped it again, and then took off in a black Maserati.

“Within, I mean, 30 seconds, they were back over the fence, threw the bag over the fence. There was probably one or two guys in the car. I think they had opened the trunk and everything to make it seem like they were supposed to be around here,” said Andrew.

But then, Andrew said, the thief returned.

“Then within five minutes, they came back,” he said.

He believes the thief realized the keys to the G-Wagon were inside the purse so they drove back to Andrew’s house and tried to take off with a bigger prize.

“My wife noticed somebody in the car, and walked outside thinking I was playing a prank on her,” said Andrew.

The masked man saw the woman walking out and bolted away from the car.

Moments later, Andrew’s wife and mother were outside to see if it was him but found out it was a masked thief by watching the cameras.

“My wife and her, you know, are both incredibly nervous just being home alone now. You can’t even have peace of mind in the middle of the day, let alone at nighttime,” he said.

The family said this isn’t the first time the neighborhood has seen this kind of crime.

“This will be the second time in two years. Actually, I know our neighbors have had similar issues. Neighbor across the street almost four times,” said Andrew.

Now, he wants to see this person and the getaway driver of the black Maserati caught so it doesn’t happen again.

“This is a quiet neighborhood. That kind of stuff shouldn’t be happening,” he said.

Andrew said he called the police, and they are investigating.

Law enforcement officials encourage residents to be vigilant when it comes to leaving valuables and key fobs in the car.

