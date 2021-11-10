NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released video shows the danger that unfolded at a fast food drive-thru in North Miami Beach, as bullets flew, sending a man to the hospital and narrowly missing an SUV full of children.

It was a busy Saturday afternoon at the Wendy’s located at 25 NE 167th St. when, police said, the victim was ambushed at the drive-thru.

A customer who spoke with 7News on Tuesday was shocked by the violent turn of events.

“That’s surprising. I didn’t hear anything about that. That’s crazy,” he said.

The surveillance video shows a man ordering food with six children in the SUV when bullets started to fly, at around 4:30 p.m.

One person was on the driver’s side and two others in the back when bullets ricocheted off the building.

Everyone bolted from the SUV, which rolled across busy 167th Street and stopped at a gas station.

The victim was taken to Aventura Trauma Center, but police have no idea who shot him.

Investigators collected evidence at both locations, and are using the video hoping it will give them the information they need to make some arrests.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

