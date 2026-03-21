NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cellphone video shows the moment a machete-wielding man threatened to kill a stray dog and the two women caring for it outside a Northwest Miami-Dade home.

Speaking to 7News on Friday, the two women, one of whom did not want to be identified, said the freight incident occurred last Saturday night near Northwest Miami Court.

“I am scared. I’m not going to lie,” said the woman who did not want to be identified.

The two women say they often care for stray cats and dogs that show up here. They’ve been feeding this one particular dog that showed up within the last three weeks; they have no idea where she came from, but say she’s sweet and good with kids.

Ashley says that while inside her home, they heard a man pick up a rock and try to throw it at the dog.

She says the dog may have barked, but after the woman told the man to leave, things escalated.

“He came back with a machete and making noises, ‘I’m going to kill you, and I’m going to kill this [expletive] dog,'” the woman recalled him saying.

At one point, the women said, the man banged his machete on Ashley’s front door.

“All we hear is a little tap, tap, tap with the machete and him saying, ‘Bet, I won’t kill y’all and this dog right here, right now,'” said Ashley.

That’s when both women walk outside, and the other woman begins recording the disturbing confrontation.

“I’m gonna kill it,” said the man as he wields his machete. “Just get the [expletive] out.”

The duo called the police and showed the video to the responding officers.

“When you have a whole man with a machete saying threatening words, I’m going to kill you and this dog, I don’t take that lightly,” said Ashley.

The women say even if the dog barked at the men, she didn’t deserve to be threatened like that, and now they fear the man may come back and hurt the stray animal.

Since then, the dog has been kept safely inside Ashley’s home.

“It’s not fair for her to be living this life,” said the woman.

Now, they are hoping someone or a rescue organization can step in and give the animal a safe, forever home.

“My biggest goal right now is if someone can take her and get her out of her misery, she’s such a good girl,” said Ashley.

The women told 7News the dog was able to spend Friday night with a foster from Rescue Dog Network. For more info on this group, click here.

As of late Friday night, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office had not responded to 7News’ request for comment on this incident.

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