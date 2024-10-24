MIAMI (WSVN) - Security cameras inside Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach captured 19-year-old Ventura del Castillo Perez slamming his mother’s doctor to the ground last Monday.

The video was released during a pretrial detention hearing for Ventura on Wednesday.

Relatives of the doctor and the teen suspect’s mother spoke out in the courtroom to tell their side of the story.

According to police, Ventura went to the hospital to confront his mother’s gynecologist, Dr. Steven Silvers, for allegedly giving her opioids after a procedure back in June.

Ventura’s mother defended her son in court.

“My son knows my trauma around drugs,” said Carolina Perez, the mother. “Being given a narcotic for me is something very, like I can’t [starts crying].”

Carolina testified in court and told the judge she didn’t know her son was going to the hospital the day the incident happened.

The video shows Dr. Silvers being knocked out cold after Ventura hit his head against the ground, after being slammed to the ground.

The doctor’s son, Brett Silvers, also took the stand describing his father’s injuries.

“My father has two displaced fractures in his left sinus, facial trauma and six facial fractures, a cribiform plate fracture at the base of the skull. Three fractures of the right collar bone, fractures of his fourth rib, his fifth rib and his sixth rib. He has a concussion, a hematoma on his face, a brain bleed,” said Brett.

Ventura was charged with aggravated battery of a person 65 or older, but he said he wasn’t the aggressor.

Bodycam video from his arrest was also played in court.

“He grabbed my phone and then grabbed my arm to try to keep me from leaving and then I grabbed, do you know what the body lock is,” said Ventura.

“Yeah, OK,” said an officer.

“Then I grabbed the body lock, I lifted, and [unintelligible] he cracked his head by the lockers,” said Ventura.

Ventura’s lawyers said he didn’t plan to get violent and only wanted to speak with the doctor.

After watching the surveillance video, the judge called the attack “savage.”

“I frankly did not see the doctor grab him. It is possible the doctor was trying to stop him from leaving to talk further to him, but this was a brutal, brutal attack on a 69-year-old man, according to the testimony, who may have other recurring problems” said 11th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Alberto Milian.

The doctor is still recovering from his injuries as of Wednesday night.

The judge did not grant Ventura a pretrial release so he will remain at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

