MIAMI (WSVN) - Five people are home from the hospital after they were shot while riding on U.S. 1 in Miami.

These shooting victims, including a teenager, are now home recovering after the drive-by shooting Sunday morning.

The incident happened on U.S. 1, near Southwest 22nd Avenue.

Six people were in a Nissan sedan when someone in another vehicle opened fire on them.

Detectives are still investigating and trying to find the suspect.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

