MIAMI (WSVN) - Five people, including a teenager, are recovering at the hospital hours after, police said, they came under fire at an intersection in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the drive-by shooting near U.S. 1 and Southwest 22nd Avenue, early Sunday morning.

Investigators said six people were inside a Nissan sedan that was heading northbound when someone in another vehicle opened fire at around 2:30 a.m.

“We know it’s a vehicle that pulled up alongside them. I don’t have a make or model,” said Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat.

Detectives said five occupants inside the Nissan were struck by gunfire.

“This could have taken a turn for the worst,” said Fallat. “We have five wounded victims; they’re all expected to survive.”

The driver of the Nissan drove the wounded passengers to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Fallat said the motorist made a pit stop before arriving at the hospital.

“The driver of the victims’ vehicle drove to a different location and dropped off one of the young ladies,” she said. “She, in panic, immediately called 911, and that was when she was transported via Miami Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital.”

7News cameras captured the bullet-riddled car outside the hospital.

Police said all five patients are listed in stable condition and are expected to make a full recovery.

Back at the scene of the shooting, officers shut down U.S. 1 for hours as they searched for evidence. They found several shell casings.

There is no word on a motive, as police continue their investigation.

“We are not discarding anything. It could very well be road rage; it could be, maybe they knew each other,” said Fallat.

The intersection has since reopened to traffic.

Detectives ask anyone who witnessed the incident or anything related to it to come forward.

If you have any information on this drive-by shooting, call City of Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

