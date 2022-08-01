MIAMI (WSVN) - A dangerous drive took place after a vehicle overturned in Miami.

This happened near Northwest 79th Street and Sixth Avenue, Monday.

According to police, the driver was on his cell phone when he lost control. The car hit signs, a fence, then a boulder, which caused it to flip, before finally hitting a crossing light pole.

The driver stayed in the area, while a passenger in the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

