MIAMI (WSVN) - United Way Miami is helping residents be more prepared for severe weather.

Volunteers handed our weather kits to students and families at Pine Lake Elementary, Monday morning.

The kits contain several items that can help them stay safe in case they’re affected by bad weather.

“These are weather-proof bags that have food, that have electronics to charge your electronics, they have various items in them in case of severe weather,” said United Way Miami Senior Vice President Yanet Obarrio.

The kits were made possible thanks to a donation from Verizon, a long time partner of United Way Miami.

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