(WSVN) - South Florida is experiencing severe weather on Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds rumble through parts of Miami-Dade.

Friday night, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Miami-Dade, Broward, Collier and mainland Monroe counties until 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Friday afternoon, 7News’ Stormtracker showed one round of rain moved through the region from the Gulf of Mexico, with most of the heavy activity already moved offshore and a second round is expected on Friday night.

As of 6:30 p.m., the second round of rain was bringing lightning, gusty winds and torrential downpours and was inching closer to the South Florida area.

A flood advisory is in place for parts of Miami-Dade County until 9 p.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials urge drivers to remain off the roads due to the severe weather. Motorists who have to be on the road are advised to drive with caution and keep a distance between vehicles.

As we experience inclement weather, #MDFR encourages you to remain off the roads. However, if you are driving, keep caution on the road. Gusty winds may cause roads to be blocked by debris. Stay alert, avoid driving too closely to the vehicle in front of you and watch your speed. pic.twitter.com/J2Zmsm2oKC — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) March 22, 2024

The forecast expects Miami-Dade and Broward to see two to four inches of rain through Saturday evening. Strong winds are expected through Saturday at 8 p.m.

As for the Florida Keys, the area is expected to receive three to five inches of rain through Saturday evening.

As of 6:30 p.m., pockets of heavy rain were still being monitored across the Keys.

If you sought refuge due to the tornado warning, it is now ok to come out as the storm is no longer capable of producing a tornado. pic.twitter.com/RGPdKg2K8e — Phil Ferro (@PhilFerro7) March 22, 2024

The Old Dominion concert in the Florida Keys scheduled for Friday night has been moved to a double show on Sunday, organizers announced on X. Tickets valid for Friday can be used for the Sunday show.

All tickets for the March 22 show will be valid for the rescheduled show on Sunday, March 24. Doors will open at 10am with the show scheduled to begin at 11:30am. Refund requests must be made by March 23 at 11:59pm. Ticket holders, check your inbox for more info. #NoBadVibesTour pic.twitter.com/Se5DtLH62h — Old Dominion (@OldDominion) March 22, 2024

All of South Florida is under a flood watch and a wind advisory.

The forecast for Saturday is for downpours in the morning. Some lingering rain will stick around for the rest of the day.

