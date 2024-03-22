(WSVN) - South Florida is experiencing severe weather on Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds rumble through parts of Miami-Dade.
Friday night, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Miami-Dade, Broward, Collier and mainland Monroe counties until 3 a.m. on Saturday.
Friday afternoon, 7News’ Stormtracker showed one round of rain moved through the region from the Gulf of Mexico, with most of the heavy activity already moved offshore and a second round is expected on Friday night.
As of 6:30 p.m., the second round of rain was bringing lightning, gusty winds and torrential downpours and was inching closer to the South Florida area.
A flood advisory is in place for parts of Miami-Dade County until 9 p.m.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials urge drivers to remain off the roads due to the severe weather. Motorists who have to be on the road are advised to drive with caution and keep a distance between vehicles.
The forecast expects Miami-Dade and Broward to see two to four inches of rain through Saturday evening. Strong winds are expected through Saturday at 8 p.m.
As for the Florida Keys, the area is expected to receive three to five inches of rain through Saturday evening.
As of 6:30 p.m., pockets of heavy rain were still being monitored across the Keys.
The Old Dominion concert in the Florida Keys scheduled for Friday night has been moved to a double show on Sunday, organizers announced on X. Tickets valid for Friday can be used for the Sunday show.
All of South Florida is under a flood watch and a wind advisory.
The forecast for Saturday is for downpours in the morning. Some lingering rain will stick around for the rest of the day.
