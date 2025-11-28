NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Cameras outside a North Miami Beach home captured a thief brazenly snatching Christmas decorations from the front yard.

“I couldn’t believe what was happening. I was like, ‘What, is this joke,'” said Lizbet Leon.

Leon had just returned to her home near Northeast 16th Avenue and 180th Street after a trip to Walmart around 10:30, Tuesday morning.

She told 7News she was putting away everything she just bought from the store while her son was playing outside when the holiday heist unfolded.

“I saw a car, he kind of goes very slowly that way and then he went back,” she said.

The surveillance footage then shows a red sedan back up into Leon’s yard. The driver hopped out moments later and began grabbing at every decoration in sight.

“He just suddenly started taking everything from the floor, everything,” said Leon.

After hearing a commotion, Leon ran outside with a baby in her arms, stunned by what she saw.

“He started running and trying to get everything, as much as he could and he ran away,” she said.

According to Leon, the subject managed to get away with four Christmas inflatables, including a deer, Christmas tree and Minnie Mouse — decorations her three children had asked to be put up early this year for extra holiday cheer at home.

“It was very disappointing, especially for my kids. My daughter was asking me yesterday why people do something like that if we’re nice to other people and I didn’t know what to say. I was like, ‘Things happen,'” she said.

Now she’s warning others to be alert, even in broad daylight.

“You don’t know, it just happened 10:30 in the morning,” Leon said.

North Miami Beach Police have said they are investigating the incident.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

