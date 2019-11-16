SUV slams into Northwest Miami-Dade school

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car slammed into a school in Northwest Miami-Dade.

A black SUV was wrecked and someone was trapped inside near Northwest 84th Street and 24th Avenue, Saturday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Technical Rescue Team worked to remove the passenger, who was later airlifted to the hospital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation..

The condition of the victim remains unknown.

