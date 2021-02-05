SUV left to be washed stolen from Brickell parking garage

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man who was caught on surveillance video stealing an SUV from a parking garage in Miami’s Brickell section.

The footage shows the thief walking by and looking at a black 2019 Lincoln Navigator after, investigators said, the owner had left it to be washed on the eighth floor of the garage, at around 6:10 p.m., Tuesday.

Moments later, the subject is seen getting into the vehicle and driving away from the garage, located near Brickell Avenue and Brickell Key Drive.

If you have any information on this theft, call City of Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.