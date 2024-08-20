NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It has been a recurring issue all summer long for homes and businesses across Miami: ATV-riding, fence-hopping thieves have robbed people’s property, including several times this month.

Residents on Northwest South River Drive and elsewhere are fed up with the gang of crooks that keep hitting businesses in the area.

“Multiple occasions, all the other marinas, I’ve been hit more than once,” said Pro Blue Marine Cpt. Alexis Perez. “It hurts our business.”

One resident and targeted business owner, Felix Mari, said the thieves are professionals.

“That’s all they do at night. They know exactly what to do and how to do it and it just takes seconds,” he said. “They got a four-wheeler and they took off. All they do is go from Marina to Marina.”

“On the ATVs?” said 7News reporter Sheldon Fox.

“On the ATV,” said Mari.

One of the recent places the mask-wearing thieves hit was Miami International Marina.

In videos, provided exclusively to 7News, the thieves are seen hopping the barbwire fence looking to net expensive loot.

“Climbing right there. You see him climbing?” said Mari as he pointed to the video.

The crooks climbed onto the property of Mari and the boats owned by his clients.

Mari said the thieves took a GPS from the boat.

“Here’s the GPS that they stole and you can see how they cut the wires,” said Mari.

It’s the same type of steal that’s happening all across different marinas. The heist is said to occur overnight.

The thieves struck as recently as last Thursday.

“We can’t see his face. He’s got a mask,” said Mari.

Mari and other victims said despite repeated calls to the police, the crooks keep coming back.

“What are these guys after? What do they want?” said Fox.

“Displays,” said Mari.

Business owners said the thieves are after a Garmin navigation tool that helps boaters get around. In the market, the tool is worth $5,000.

Not far from the marina, Vincent Sedeno of Boat Cradles Unlimited said he’s tired of his shipyard being where bandits come to boost items and damage vessels.

“Yeah, whatever’s easiest to grab,” said Sedeno.

Sedeno explained how the thieves stole the tools.

“Climb on the boat. Disconnect the wiring. Pop it out and they just cut the wire right through. Pull it out of the dash of the boat and then take it away,” he said.

In one incident, the employees of Pro Blue Marine tried chasing the burglars.

“I’m calling the police. I’m calling the police,” yelled an employee.

“Go, go, go, go, go!” said the thieves as they zoomed off on their four-wheelers into the night, uncaught and unaccountable.

One of the burglars caught on camera doesn’t seem to need a vehicle as he tends to do his crimes on foot.

Despite already getting arrested, he returns to the same area as seen on surveillance video.

Another big concern for victims and residents of the area is what might happen if and when they meet their unwanted visitors.

“That’s the danger we want to prevent. You encounter one of these people and you don’t know if they have a gun,” said Mari.

Miami-Dade Police are offering an $8,000 reward for anyone who has information that can lead to the thieves’ arrest.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.