Student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to Miami Carol City High

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A student from Miami Carol City High School in Miami Gardens was arrested after a tip led police officers to find a gun in the teen’s backpack.

Wednesday’s arrest is just one of three recent school scares across Miami-Dade County over the past three days.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirmed a threat was made on social media targeting a student on the Carol City High campus.

That tip led school officials to another student and a gun on the property.

According to officials, Miami-Dade Schools Police investigated the claims and eventually arrested the teen. Officers found the firearm in the student’s bag.

7News sources said the student arrested is 14 years old.

The arrest comes hours after Coral Gables Police, with help from other agencies, received a call from the campus of Henry S. West Laboratory School, Wednesday morning.

School officials said a student at the school alerted teachers about a disturbing video involving a girl in the seventh grade.

The Homeland Security Bureau of the Miami-Dade Police Department sent investigators to the campus.

No details about the video have been released.

Police said this student will not face any charges over this incident.

Earlier this week, two students at Benjamin Franklin K-8 Center in North Miami learned a lesson in the law.

The middle schoolers appeared in court rather than class after, officers said, they were stopped on campus with a BB gun and an unloaded handgun, Monday.

Michael James, who dropped off his nephew Benjamin Franklin K-8, said he’s glad officers were quick to act.

“[My nephew] just told me police came by and shut the school down about some kids that brought a gun, and I was like, ‘A gun?'” he said. “If it’s a gun, of course, I know every time I drive by, I see the amount of police here, so I know there would be something quick for them to respond to.”

School officials say both students will be disciplined in this case.

M-DCPS spokesperson Daisy Gonzalez Diego released a statement that reads in part, “The admirable and selfless actions of someone who reported this concerning social media post, along with the quick thinking of Schools Police and administration, averted a potentially tragic situation. We are grateful for engaged and responsible individuals who continue to put the safety and well-being of students above all else.”

It remains unclear what charges the Carol City High student who was arrested may face.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.