2 middle school students arrested after allegedly bringing guns to North Miami K-8 school

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Two middle school students have been arrested after they allegedly brought an unloaded handgun and a BB gun to a school in North Miami.

The firearms were found near the Benjamin Franklin K-8 Center, along the 13100 block of Northwest 12th Avenue, Monday morning.

According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the school’s students were at an adjacent park before classes were set to begin.

The school’s principal saw the students walking around the park and acting suspiciously, so as they approached the school, the principal had the students stopped and checked, according to the district.

Officials said they found an unloaded handgun on one student, and the other student had a BB gun. They added that the student with the BB gun tried to stash it before being interviewed and questioned, but investigators found the gun regardless.

The district said along with facing felony charges, the students will be disciplined according to the code of student conduct. The exact charges the students will face have not been officially released.

