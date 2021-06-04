WESTCHESTER, Fla. (WSVN) — A South Florida school revealed a special honor for a fallen FBI agent who spent time teaching students how to stay safe online.

Local leaders and school officials gathered outside of Rockway Middle School in Westchester for an unveiling ceremony, Friday.

They made it official: Southwest 93rd Court, the street where the school sits on, will now be known as Laura Schwartzenberger Way.

“Her name still lives on within our Rockway family,” said Josephine Otero, the school’s principal.

The new street sign was unveiled as a Blackhawk helicopter flew overhead.

“The hundreds, maybe thousands of children that she worked with, touched their lives, left a definite imprint in their brains,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Javier Souto.

For 15 years, Special Agent Schwartzenberger served with the FBI.

But on Feb. 2, she and Special Agent Daniel Alfin were both shot and killed on duty while serving a search warrant at the Water Terrace Apartments in Sunrise.

“That was very rough. The kids were in shock after seeing her last year and not being able to have that connection anymore,” said Otero.

Schwartzenberger dedicated much of her time to speaking with students at Rockway Middle School about the dangers of the internet.

After her passing, school officials said, it was only natural for the students and teachers to want to try and find a way to help her memory live on.

“Laura would be very proud of this honor in front of Rockway Middle School,” said FBI Agent Justin Fleck. “She will always be standing guard over the children who pass through these halls.”

The new designation will span from Coral Way to 32nd Street.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.