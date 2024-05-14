SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Vietnam veteran who was ambushed and robbed at an ATM in Southwest Miami-Dade is getting a helping hand from two strangers.

One day after 7News aired the story of Patrick Ferrante, an 81-year-old man, who was the victim of an armed robbery at a Wells Fargo ATM, a fellow viewer gave him a heartfelt gift.

The woman, who doesn’t want to give her name, was in South Florida by chance for work and turned on 7News and saw the injustice.

“It angered me,” the woman said.

Ferrante was attacked on Sunday as he was withdrawing $1,000 for a down payment on a new car.

“I’m a little sore,” said Ferrante. “This one hurts.”

He said the masked thief stabbed him in the arm with a screwdriver and pushed him to the ground. The subject left with his $1,000.

Ferrante’s daughter contacted WSVN to share her father’s story.

“I didn’t think anyone would help me out but here it is,” said Ferrante.

The woman met up with Ferrante on Tuesday to give him the in-person donation of $1,000.

Ferrante said he was very grateful.

“I appreciate it,” said Ferrante.

“Glad you’re OK,” said the woman.

She is one of several viewers who answered the call after seeing Ferrante’s story.

“The obligation of our country as American people to help our vets,” said the woman.

Another viewer, Johnathan Herold, with Ocean Construction FL Keys, drove up from the Keys to help.

“I am going to buy that car for you,” Herold said.

His help is going a long way in helping the Vietnam veteran.

“Everybody needs help out there sometimes and I’m fortunate to be in the position to be able to help him,” said Herold.

Ferrante said the money would go towards getting a new car and taking care of his two dogs.

“I don’t know how to tell you, I swear to God, I’m more than happy, now I get a car, I’m better than ever,” said Ferrante.

Police are working on finding the subject behind the armed robbery.

A GoFundMe has been created to support Ferrante. If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.