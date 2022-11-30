MIAMI (WSVN) - Two Miami Heat legends and two of the best centers in NBA history are unveiling a new place to play in a South Florida neighborhood.

Shaquille O’Neal and Alonzo Mourning are teaming up once again to ensure the next generation of athletes can win on and off the court.

On Wednesday, 7News got a sneak peak of the new renovated Comebaq Court inside the Overtown Youth Center.

“There are some babies that look up to us, so since the babies look up to us, we are gonna give them something that nobody else is giving them in this community,” said O’Neal.

It’s the third comebaq court renovation funded by the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and Icy Hot.

“I’m doing Comebaq Courts all over the world, and it can definitely save a life,” said O’Neil. “I always tell the young ballers, if you want to shoot something, shoot a ball.”

“Think about Comebaq Courts, I think about an environment created that basically kick started our lives being on a court,” said Mourning, “so not saying that all of these kids who come in this gym will be professional athletes, but you learn teamwork, you learn professionalism and know how to be kind to one another. You learn so many different life skills in this type of environment.”

This court in particular is part of the youth center’s massive $20 million renovation.

It’s a project close to Mourning’s heart since he founded the center in 2003.

“Having Shaq as a voice for this program and him advocating for what we do here, that helps us continue to expand and grow, and this is something I want to replicate across South Florida and beyond,” said Mourning. “There is so many other communities who are in desperate need.”

The youth center is expected to be completed by the beginning of 2023.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.