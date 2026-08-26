MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who was reported missing from Miami’s Coral Way neighborhood.

According to the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit, 78-year-old Carlos Kervi Betancourt was last seen on Southwest 24th Terrace on Tuesday.

Betancourt stands 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, is bald, and has brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown shirt, black sweatpants with a white stripe on the side, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Diaz or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at (305) 603 -6300.

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