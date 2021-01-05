Search continues for missing man after violent boat crash near Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Fire Rescue and other agencies are continuing their search for a 33-year-old man who went missing at sea after going overboard during a violent boat crash near Key Biscayne.

Officials responded to the call for help at Crandon Park in the area of 3050 Crandon Blvd., at around 7:30 p.m., Monday.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued six passengers from the water, but the 33-year-old boater is still lost at sea, Tuesday.

“This gentleman was on board with a large party, a party of seven,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez. “The captain of the boat, single driver, is accounted for, and he is not injured.”

The Coast Guard sent photos to 7News of the two boats they found to be involved in the wreck near Bear Cut Bridge, with the metal mangled and fiberglass torn apart.

One of the boats was hauled out and taken to FWC’s compound in North Miami Beach, giving them an idea of how violent the collision was.

“All we saw was just the helicopter looking at the boat, and I guess just looking for someone,” said a witness.

Nearby boaters shared cellphone video footage showing the chopper flying over the water at the scene of the crash.

“There was an open fishing boat that was completely collapsed to the side,” said the witness.

All but one boater was rescued, some of them stayed ashore at Crandon Marina to speak to investigators, and three of them were transported to the hospital.

All are expected to be OK.

If you’re familiar with Bear Cut, the current in that area usually rips very hard during tide changes. There was a low tide at the time of the crash.

Officials have not yet identified the missing boater.

