Boater missing, several injured after crash off Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boater has gone missing and several other boaters were injured after a boat crash near Bear Cut nature preserve off Key Biscayne.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene at Crandon Park Marina at 3050 Crandon Blvd., just before 7:30 p.m., Monday.

A view from the Rickenbacker Causeway captures the aftermath of a violent collision between two boats that involved eight people.

7News cameras rolled on two boaters who seemed OK but didn’t want to talk, while another appeared uninjured and was talking to officials.

Two injured boaters were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Large scene at Crandon Park Marina after a boat collision off Key Biscayne, according to the Coast Guard. One person is missing. Others are injured and were taken to Jackson Hospital. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/oohptlSBLU — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) January 5, 2021

“We do have reports of one male that is missing,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez.

Miami Fire Rescue said its part of a multi-agency search for the person who went overboard.

“Miami Fire Rescue Dive Team, along with FWC and Coast Guard and Miami-Dade, are conducting a search in a vantage where they were given that they believe this male had gone overboard,” Sanchez said, “and they are in rescue mode trying to find this victim.”

The scene remains active.

