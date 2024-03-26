OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs’ dilemma continued Tuesday after a 25-year-old man, alleged to be Combs’ drug mule, was arrested in Opa-locka.

The suspect, Brendon Paul, was described in a recent lawsuit and was arrested on Monday.

He was charged with one count of possession of suspected cocaine and another of possession of suspected marijuana candy after federal agents intercepted Combs’ plane at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

This was also the last place Combs was seen in public since after the music mogul’s Star Island home in Miami Beach and his Los Angeles home were raided on Monday by federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations.

The searches were connected to an investigation by federal authorities in New York as part of a sex trafficking probe.

A Los Angeles resident and Combs’ neighbor weighed in on what he’s been seeing next door in recent months.

“I’ve seen black suburbans, Uber drivers, private drivers between 1-3 a.m., Ryan Mendelsohn said. “Sometimes earlier, sometimes later, but I’ve seen girls get out of the car in swimsuits, swimwear and bathing suits sometimes.”

According to TMZ, they reported that Combs’ private jet was spotted in Antigua Monday night.

All these events stemming after several sexual assault lawsuits were filed against Combs in recent months.

Combs’ former protege and girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie Ventura, sued him last year, alleging years of sex abuse and rape.

“Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct,” said the lawyer for Cassie and Jane Doe.

In February, producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who was seen working out beside Combs, filed a lawsuit against the star claiming that Combs, his staff and music executives knew about and were involved in illicit and unwanted sexual activities in Florida, New York, California and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

7News cameras on Tuesday captured activity at Combs’ Star Island home, where some house personnel were leaving the property and black SUVs were seen going in and out of the property as they dropped off, or possibly, picked up people in the home.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.