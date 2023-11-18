NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs and singer Cassie said Friday that they’ve settled a lawsuit containing allegations of beatings and abuse by the powerful music producer one day after it was filed.

The settlement was announced in a release sent by attorney Douglas Wigdor, who represents Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura.

The release said they had reached a deal to their “mutual satisfaction” on Friday evening, but no terms of the agreement were disclosed.

Ventura and Combs both issued statements.

