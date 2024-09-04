MIAMI (WSVN) - The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers honored Rita Case, president and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group, with its Lifetime Achievement Award, according to a news release.

The award recognizes her contributions to the automotive industry and her commitment to diversity and inclusion.

“As a female in the auto industry, I strive to be a role model for all women, where the only barriers to a career are the ones you place on yourself. Regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity or religion, you can sell cars if you have a positive attitude, education, confidence and perseverance,” said Case.

In addition to the NAMAD award, Case received the 55th Annual TIME Dealer of the Year Award, which recognizes successful dealers with a commitment to community service.

Case, representing the Florida Automobile Dealers Association, is only the fifth woman to receive this accolade. She was also named a 2024 AutoSuccess Women at the Wheel Award recipient.

“Rita’s NAMAD lifetime achievement award is a testament to a legacy of perseverance, passion, and an unwavering commitment to excellence,” said Perry Watson IV, President of NAMAD.

As president and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group, the largest female-owned independent dealer group in the U.S., Case leads a network of 12 dealerships in South Florida and Atlanta, known for top national sales volume and operational excellence.

Case’s contributions extend beyond the automotive industry; she and her husband, Rick, have raised over $120 million for local organizations and initiated significant community projects, including the Rick Case Bikes for Kids program and the establishment of ‘A Rick Case Habitat Community’ in Pompano Beach.

