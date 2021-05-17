Porch pirate caught on camera stealing wheelchair from NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was captured on video stealing a wheelchair meant for a Northwest Miami-Dade homeowner’s grandmother moments after it was delivered.

Home surveillance cameras captured the FedEx driver dropping off the heavy package near Northwest 33rd Street and 19th Avenue, Monday.

Moments later, a man wearing a hat is seen grabbing it and walking back to his car.

The homeowner, Oswaldo Wilson, said he believes the crook staked the place out.

“There was a guy chasing the [delivery] driver. He drove around twice, and then, he parked in front of my house,” he said. “He went around the block, and parked in the corner, came out of his car and picked up the package and took it.”

The homeowner said in the box was a wheelchair he’d ordered for his grandmother. He said the wheelchair had cost him $300.

“If they recognize the guy, because he has tattoos in two arms and two legs, so if anybody knows anything, contact the police,” Wilson said.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

