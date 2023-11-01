SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Sunny Isles Beach police have arrested a 29-year-old woman, who they describe as a monster, accused of pushing, kicking and throwing her 3-year-old son down a hallway because, she claims, he wasn’t listening.

A Blink doorbell camera captured the unthinkable moments when Yulia Storozhuk allegedly abused her own child.

“I was very angry, and how can someone do this to a defenseless 3-year-old boy who can’t protect himself,” said Sunny Isles Beach Chief Edward Santiago.

The disturbing video was brought to police by a neighbor who captured the evidence on their camera. In the video, Storozhuk enters a room, her 3-year-old son standing at the door. She points toward the hallway, and as he begins to walk toward her, he is pushed down.

According to the arrest report, she then, with both hands, lifts the child from the ground and throws him to the floor. While on the ground, he is kicked not once but twice. The little boy tries to get up but is pushed back down and kicked down the hallway out of view.

Her reason for the abuse, she told police, was that her son was not listening to her, which is considered unacceptable.

Storozhuk appeared before a judge Wednesday morning, facing child abuse charges. Through an interpreter, she told the judge that she brought her son to the United States to escape the war in Ukraine.

“I admire him. I couldn’t imagine my life without him,” Storozhuk said.

The court found probable cause for two counts of child abuse.

Her son suffered injuries, with bruises and scratches visible on his body.

Storozhuk told the judge that she had never hurt him before.

“Only one incident where I let my emotions get the better of me, and I never abused my child; it happened only once,” Storozhuk said.

Police are determined to keep the young boy safe.

“She’s going to pay the consequences for her actions; this is unacceptable,” said Santiago.

The child is now safe and in the custody of the Department of Children and Families. Storozhuk has posted bond, and further legal proceedings are pending.

