NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are handing out fliers in their search for the person who shot and killed a man in the middle of a busy South Florida street.

A day after the deadly drive-by shooting, detectives were back out on Miami Gardens Drive and Northeast Sixth Avenue, Tuesday.

They were passing out flyers in hopes someone knows something about the person or persons who killed 20-year-old Alexander Shearer.

7skyforce was high above Monday afternoon as Miami-Dade Police investigated.

Police told 7News a woman was also shot in the hand during the drive-by and was taken to the hospital.

Afterwards, Police said the suspects, who were in a white car, sped off from the scene.

“I was taking a nap, and all of a sudden, I heard gunshot bang, bang, bang, bang, bang,” said Sheldon Feinberg, who lives nearby.

Dozens of shell casings surrounded the victim’s car.

“It was pretty loud,” said Fienberg. “I was surprised because we don’t have that thing around here, especially if it’s like a drive-by or something.”

As detectives canvas the neighborhood, they are hoping someone with information comes forward.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

