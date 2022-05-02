NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A reported shooting took place in Northeast Miami-Dade, leaving one person dead while another had to be transported to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the area of Northeast 180th Street and Sixth Avenue, just after 3:30 p.m., Monday.

A man was pronounced dead on the scene by MDFR. The other victim, a woman, suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and was transport to Aventura Hospital.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a yellow tarp covered the male victim next to a red vehicle. Dozens of shell casings from the gunshots surrounded the vehicle.

Shots were fired from a white vehicle and is said to have fled the scene going eastbound on 183rd Street over Interstate 95 at the Miami Gardens exit.

Police have shutdown the eastbound lanes of Miami Gardens Drive at Sixth Avenue and the southbound exit ramp from Interstate 95 to Miami Gardens Drive, at this time.

Homicide Investigation has been called to the scene.

The roadways will be closed for sometime.

Drivers are able to go westbound to Interstate 95 on 183rd Street.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.