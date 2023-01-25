MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have gathered in a Miami Lakes neighborhood following a reported shooting in the area.

Around 4 a.m., authorities were on the scene at the 6800 block of Cassia Drive, Wednesday.

Miami-Dade police officers secured the area with crime scene tape as they investigated.

A call to 911 dispatchers revealed that a man accidentally shot himself in the leg.

He was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and his condition is unknown at this time.

Neighbors said an elderly couple lives in the house that police are investigating, but authorities have not yet released the identity of the man who was hospitalized.

