MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police is investigating the report of a theft where a male victim claimed to have been drugged and robbed of over $600,000 worth of jewelry.

According to the victim, he arrived at his residence in the 800 block of N.E. 1 Street on May 8 around 5:30 a.m. with a female he had met at a local restaurant/club earlier that night. After sharing a drink at his apartment, the victim fell asleep.

Upon waking up around noon, the victim discovered his safe open, jewelry missing, and the female suspect gone.

Surveillance footage obtained by authorities captured the female suspect arriving with the victim and her subsequent departure from the building.

NEWS RELEASE: We need assistance identifying the woman seen on this video. She drugged victim’s drink and once he fell asleep, she took $600k of victim’s jewelry. This occurred May 8, in downtown Miami. If you recognize her, you are urged to call 305-603-6030 or @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/2ElDCEPrWK — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 17, 2023

The stolen items include a Rolex Daytona rainbow watch adorned with diamonds, a Sky-Dweller Rolex, a gold chain, Franco gold bracelets, Cartier sunglasses, and a rose gold diamond ring.

The suspect is described as a white female, standing between 5’08” and 5’10” tall, in her mid-30s, weighing about 140 lbs., and possessing long black hair.

Miami Police are actively investigating the incident and urging anyone with information related to the case or the suspect’s identity to come forward.

