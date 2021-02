MIAMI (WSVN) - A car fire in Miami appears to be suspicious, according to authorities.

The fire happened overnight in the Liberty City neighborhood along Northwest 61st Street and 15th Avenue.

The victim told investigators the car was a rental.

Investigators are working to find out if someone torched it on purpose.

No one was hurt.

