SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami MacArthur Educational Center was put on a precautionary lockdown as police investigated a shooting nearby.

Miami-Dade Police were seen surrounding the area of Southwest 264th Street and 139th Avenue, Tuesday morning.

They have detained a person that matched the description of the suspected shooter.

A ShotSpotter alert was sent out to law enforcement officers before they responded to the school.

