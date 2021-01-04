Police arrest woman caught doing ‘donuts’ on New Year’s Eve in South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman accused of reckless driving in South Beach on New Year’s Eve.

Miami Beach Police on Monday tweeted a photo capturing the moment officers pulled over 31-year-old Tatianna Stevens.

She told @MiamiBeachPD officers she was “just having fun.” https://t.co/tdbFnLjhib — Ernesto Rodriguez (@ERodriguez782) January 4, 2021

According to investigators, Stevens was caught doing “donuts” at two intersections along West Avenue, Thursday.

She was cited and charged with reckless driving.

Police said they also recovered a weapon in her car.

