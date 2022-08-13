HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The search for an armed intruder who was captured on video trying to break into homes in a Homestead neighborhood has come to an end.

Saturday morning, Homestead Police confirmed 18-year-old Omaris James Walton was taken into custody overnight.

Walton was captured on multiple surveillance and Ring cameras attempting to break into homes and vehicles in the Capri neighborhood while holding a pistol.

Detectives said they were able to follow up leads that led them to a family member’s home in Opa-Locka.

Walton was apprehended shortly after. He cooperated with detectives.

The suspect faces two counts of armed vehicle burglary, one count of motor vehicle burglary and two counts of motor vehicle burglary attempts.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.