NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who was one of nearly two dozen people who were shot outside a banquet hall in Northwest Miami-Dade has died, police said.

The death of 32-year-old Shankquia L. Peterson raises the death toll in Sunday’s mass shooting to three.

Investigators said Peterson died Thursday after she was injured outside the venue hosting a concert.

The other two victims have been identified as Desmond Owens and Clayton Dillard, both 26.

Twenty other people were also injured afer, police said, four gunmen opened fire outside the El Mula Banquet Hall along the 7600 block of Northwest 186th Street, early Sunday morning.

Police said they are working all available leads, as they continue their search for the gunmen.

There is a reward of up to $130,000 for information that leads to an arrest of the killers responsible.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for the reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.