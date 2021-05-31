NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have recovered the white SUV that, they said, was used as the getaway vehicle in the mass shooting at a banquet hall in Northwest Miami-Dade.

7News cameras captured the Nissan Pathfinder as it was pulled from a canal in the area of Northwest 154th Street and Second Avenue in North Miami-Dade, Monday afternoon.

Surveillance video captured three subjects as they got out of the SUV near the El Mula Banquet Hall, just after midnight, Sunday.

Police said they used assault rifles and handguns to shoot at a crowd that had attended a concert at the banquet hall, then returned to their vehicle 10 seconds later and fled the scene.

Investigators said two people were killed and 21 others were injured.

The victims ranged from ages 17 to 32.

Police said the Pathfinder was reported stolen on May 15.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $30,000 reward being offered with the assistance of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

This reward is independent of the $100,000 reward offered by Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.