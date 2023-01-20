MIAMI (WSVN) - After nearly five years, a man who struck and killed four people with his white van on Interstate 95 has reached a plea deal.

In 2018, Lionel Orrego was involved in a crash on the northbound lanes of the highway near 62nd Street after a group of good Samaritans stopped to help another group of motorcycle riders involved in a crash.

That was when Orrego hit the group of people on the side of the road.

Seven other people were also injured in the crash.

The 42-year-old was also charged with three counts of DUI with serious bodily injury and three misdemeanor counts of DUI with property damage.

A victim’s family member said he could be only facing 10 years in jail.

Orrego’s prison sentence will be followed by five years of probation and he will never be allowed to drive again.

The family member will be able to speak after the details of his plea agreement are settled in court are settled.

