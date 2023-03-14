SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family in Southwest Miami-Dade received quite a shock when they discovered an alligator in their backyard. Concerned for their safety and their pets, the homeowners called in the experts from Pesky Critters to take care of the situation.

Todd Hardwick, the owner of Pesky Critters, devised a plan to catch the two-inch male alligator on Saturday afternoon. The entire operation was captured on bodycam video, showing the team’s expertise in handling the scaly reptile.

“These things have a tendency, unfortunately, to feed upon small animals like dogs and chickens,” said Hardwick.

Despite the police being called to the scene, wrangling the alligator proved to be no easy feat. The team was concerned that the alligator would death roll into the nearby aluminum fence, causing damage and potentially injuring itself.

After several attempts, the team was finally able to capture the alligator. Hardwick believes that the alligator likely came from a nearby drainage canal and warns that this sighting is just the beginning.

“In South Florida, alligators in your backyard indicate spring,” said Hardwick.

He advised residents to keep their dogs on a leash near lakes and canals and to stay at least 20 feet away from the water’s edge when walking near these areas.

Hardwick reminds everyone that this is the time of year when alligators are most active and urges anyone who spots one to call in experts to handle the situation. With their expertise and experience, Pesky Critters is the perfect solution to alligator-related problems in South Florida.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.