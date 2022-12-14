NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A young person, possibly a teen, has been taken into custody after showing up outside an elementary school campus allegedly armed with a gun.

Authorities later found a firearm on the individual who, Miami-Dade Public Schools Police said, tried to get on campus at William J. Bryan Elementary, Wednesday afternoon.

“There was a lady talking in Spanish saying there was a kid around the school with a gun,” said a woman.

Sources sent 7News video where a Miami-Dade Schools officer could be seen running past parents with a silver gun in hand that did not look like his service weapon, which was holstered on his person.

“I went looking for the cop around the school because there is always a cop,” said the woman, “so we found the cop, and we showed them the kid. By the time we could find the cop, the kid was on this side [of the school]. A few cops came by and they arrested the kid and took the gun.”

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution due to the armed subject.

The lockdown has since been lifted, and no one was injured.

