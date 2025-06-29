NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a driver who, they said, struck and killed a pedestrian in Northwest Miami-Dade overnight, then fled the scene.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene if the hit-and-run near Northwest 115th Street and Seventh Avenue, at around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday.

The driver reportedly left the car at the scene of the crash and ran away.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

