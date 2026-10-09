MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took eight people to the hospital after a flight heading to Miami International Airport experienced turbulence.

7News cameras captured paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue wheeling one of the victims into Jackson Memorial Hospital, early Friday morning.

In total, MDFR officials said, eight people were hurt.

Investigators said the victims were on an inbound flight to MIA when they encountered some sort of turbulence in the air, and they ended up hurt.

It’s unclear where the flight was traveling from, as well as the extent of these victims’ injuries. Some of the patients were transported to the main JMH hospital, and as of 5 a.m., only one was taken to Ryder Trauma Center.

7News has reached out to MDFR and MIA for more information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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