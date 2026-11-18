AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Strong storms rolled through Aventura leaving parking lots flooded and cars stalled out.

7News cameras captured the flooded water in a plaza off Biscayne Boulevard near 179th Street as the wheels of several vehicles were underwater. The water has reached the sidewalk’s curb.

Data reveals Aventura received four inches of rain on Tuesday night, making visibility for drivers attempting to leave the flooded area very difficult.

In other neighborhoods such as one on Northeast 135th Street and Third Court, flooding was an issue as well. There was also a water main break that occurred making matters worse for residents who live there.

Authorities urge drivers to turn around and not drive in flooded waters.

The rain and soggy weather is expected to persist throughout Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

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