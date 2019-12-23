Overnight storms cause travel woes, flooding in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Strong storms that rolled in across South Florida overnight left some roads flooded and a major airport closed.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport shut down operations just before 4 a.m., Monday.

The closure was due to flooded roads around the airport and grounded flights.

Officials reopened the airport at 6:30 a.m.

“FLL has reopened, and flight operations are resuming,” the airport wrote on Twitter. “There are roadway delays due to this morning’s flooding.”

Late Sunday night, FLL reported 152 flight delays and 11 cancellations.

“We left early enough in the day that I didn’t expect it at all,” one traveler told 7News.

“It’s just a little inconvenient,” another traveler said.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the Hollywood area at around 2 a.m.

The warning has since expired.

Over in a residential part of Hollywood, several roads were left flooded.

7News crews observed 20 disabled cars on their drive from North Bay Village to Hollywood.

“We’re walking home because our cars are flooded,” one woman said. “Mine is flooded on the inside. It’s blinking [and] going crazy. It’s not going nowhere.”

“Hopefully by 8 a.m., the flood should all be out through the drainage and then we go pick up the cars and then hopefully everything goes smoothly,” a man said.

WHAT TO DO – If you can't see where the road starts or ends, don't drive through it. Turnaround! Stay informed with your #StormStation. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/VD6SfF0QM1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 23, 2019

In North Miami, significant flooding was reported along Biscayne Boulevard.

A police cruiser responded to a car that was disabled in the middle of the road.

7News cameras captured a tow truck removing a broken down BMW.

