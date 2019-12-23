Severe weather leaves stables flooded at Gulfstream Park

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Horse owners were left scrambling after the stables at Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino flooded overnight.

The Hallandale Beach racetrack experienced heavy rainfall in a short period of time, Monday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the area received 12.8 inches of rain.

7SkyForceHD was above the stables at Gulfstream Park where a person could be seen kayaking through the floodwaters.

There's a person kayaking through the floods at Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino in Hallandale Beach pic.twitter.com/bDCx6N7vAH — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) December 23, 2019

Several horses were being led away from the floods.

“I don’t know what to do right now with the stand because the horse have water almost to the knee,” said Luis Luna, a horse owner. “I cannot even walk around there. I deeply worry about it because they can get an infection if they have a cut. It’s a little tough for them which I have to come back later on and see how I can take it out.”

Luna said he hopes the water levels continue to go down so his horse can stay in the stable.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.