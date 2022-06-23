MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Commissioner Mark Samuelian has passed away.

Samuelian passed away Wednesday, at the age of 58. He had served as the City of Miami Beach commissioner for the past three years.

Many city leaders shared their condolences via social media including Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Gelber took to Facebook and wrote: “I am disheartened to announce that our colleague Commissioner Mark Samuelian passed away today. Mark was a brilliant and thoughtful man who cared deeply for our residents. He was never afraid to stand up for a principle in which he believed. He was always collegial with those he served with and respectful of the public. In the years that I have known and served with him, he always demonstrated the highest degree of integrity and commitment and served with the greatest measure of honor. To Laura, thank you for sharing him with our community. Our City weeps today for the loss of a good man.”

Levine Cava shared to twitter posting:

The passing of Commissioner Mark Samuelian is a profound loss for our entire community. He was one of the most kind, big-hearted public servants – a truly rare and special person we will miss dearly.



My deepest condolences to his partner, family and all of Miami Beach. — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) June 23, 2022

A cause of death has not been released.

