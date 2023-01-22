HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after he was shot by an off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer in the parking lot of a Publix supermarket in Homestead, police said.

Disturbing cellphone video captured the moments before the shooting at the Oasis Plaza Shopping Center, located along the 2900 block of Northeast Eighth Street, Saturday evening.

Miami-Dade Police, Homestead and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting at around 6:15 p.m.

The cellphone footage also captured an active police presence in the parking lot.

Investigators said a man was reportedly shooting his gun in the parking lot.

The cellphone video showed a security guard and Homestead Police officers demanding that that man drop his weapon.

“Once police arrived, multiple commands were given to put the gun down. He refuses,” said MDPD detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

That’s when, detectives said, an off-duty MDPD officer who had shown up to help intervened.

“One of our off-duty officers sees what’s going on, immediately engages to assist the fellow officers, and that’s when the shots were fired, and our officer struck the subject,” said Zabaleta.

Shopper Janet Kaufman said she and her husband were inside the busy supermarket when the situation spiraled into chaos.

“All of a sudden, we hear screams and then gunshots,” she said.

Moments later, Kaufman said, Publix employees escorted shoppers to the back of the store and opened rear exits.

“It felt like slow motion. We saw an employee from Publix [who said], ‘OK, everyone run to the back,'” she said. “It becomes chaos, everyone pushing each other and everyone running to the back.”

When she came to the front of the Publix, Kaufman said, she saw someone lying on the ground a few cars away from where she was parked.

Paramedics airlifted the man to Jackson South Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Like many other witnesses, Kaufman said, she was left shaken.

“This is very scary. I think something needs to be done about gun control,” she said.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

