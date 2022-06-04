KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A water warning in effect for parts of Miami-Dade County following torrential downpours.

Officials with the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department on Saturday issued a no swim advisory that extends from Key Biscayne to the Venetian Islands and parts of South Beach.

Officials said overflowing pipes sent bacteria into the water.

However, this is unrelated to the overflow of the Central Plant’s pipes that caused over 1,000 gallons of raw sewage to spill into the Miami River, in the area of Northwest Seventh Street and 10th Avenue.

They advise people to avoid fishing and boating in these areas until further notice.

Saturday afternoon, the City of Miami closed Virginia Key Beach to the public until further notice out of an abundance of caution.

Crews also working at overflow sites near Southwest 17th Avenue and South Dixie Highway and along the 6400 block of Northeast Fourth Court.

