MIAMI (WSVN) - Heavy downpours in Miami-Dade County caused a sewage spill in the City of Miami.

According to Miami Waterkeeper, more than 1,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into the Miami River on Saturday due to the rain.

7News cameras captured an overflowing manhole near Northwest Seventh Street and 10th Avenue.

Officials with Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department confirmed the copious rainfall caused their system to be inundated past capacity.

As of Saturday afternoon, the leak has not been stopped, and the affected street has not been sanitized, Miami Waterkeeper said.

Miami Police advise anyone traveling in the area to exercise caution.

