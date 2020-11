KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Key Biscayne has issued a water warning for swimmers.

The local health department is urging people to stay out of the ocean at the Key Biscayne Beach Club.

Samples recently collected showed high bacteria levels that could make people sick.

